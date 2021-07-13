Cancel
Anurag Thakur, Om Birla condole demise of Yashpal Sharma

Birmingham Star
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur condoled the demise of former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma on Tuesday. The 1983 World Cup winner passed away due to a cardiac arrest early on Tuesday morning. Yashpal was also an umpire and national selector.

