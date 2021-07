A couple of months ago, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra was launched with a triple 64MP camera system. It’s the ultimate variant from ZTE’s Axon line that became popular last year because of the under screen camera. The global variant was made public in June. That one though didn’t come with an under display camera but we heard the non-Ultra version will get it. We already mentioned the ZTE Axon 30 with improved UDC is already in the works and it will come with ZTE’s 2nd-gen under-screen camera.