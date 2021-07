The 'Minka Solar Pod' has been designed by Duffy London as a professional outdoor working space for those who require a spot to get work or meetings done where it might traditionally not be possible. The pods are designed as outdoor working spaces that will provide space for one or up to four people to let them sit and work on projects outside of a conventional office. The units are equipped with solar panels on the roof to capture the sun's energy throughout the day to offer users access to electricity as they work.