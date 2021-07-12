Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Vivo S10 Pro to come with UV light-sensitive paint job, specs leak via Google Play Console

gsmarena.com
 17 days ago

The vivo S10 and S10 Pro are about to be announced and we already have a good idea of what the Pro model would look like and what hardware it would offer. So the Google Play Console listing comes as more of a confirmation of what we've heard so far.

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#S10#Vivo#Uv Light#The Google Play Console
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Google
Related
Electronicsmspoweruser.com

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 app leaks, confirms specs

It is still another month before Samsung’s Unpacked 2021 event, but as is traditional all the detail of their upcoming products have leaked. The latest is detail on the Samsung Galaxy Buds2, with information being confirmed by the leaked companion app for the accessory and also new information being provided.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Galaxy Watch 4 specs leaks paint a very impressive picture

Smartwatches naturally have fewer hardware resources than their smartphone partners, but Wear OS smartwatches have been unpopular for having rather mediocre hardware in comparison to other platforms. That is particularly true with the processor that most vendors use, with technologies dating back to 2018 or older. The upcoming Wear OS attempts to break away from that bold, but its first incarnation might be taking things even farther. If these latest leaks are correct, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 could be one of the most powerful smartwatches yet.
Computerseteknix.com

Intel Alder Lake-S CPU Specs Leak

Intel Alder Lake-S Now, as always when it comes to product leaks, and particularly ones that have come a significant time before the expected launch date, this information should clearly be taken with a grain of salt. Following the ‘leaked’ specifications below, however, we do get an interesting window into what three of the main Alder Lake-S Intel CPUs might represent. – Firstly we seemingly have confirmation of the big.Little core structure with different clock speeds listed for each. While these are pretty high in themselves, it should definitely be noted that Alder Lake-S will, presuming anything exceptionally usual, will be transitioning to a 10nm node design (better late than never right?) and as such, the performance gains expected from this new Intel CPU platform are clearly very high.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

vivo S10 Pro

The smartphone comes in a dimension of 158.2 x 73.7 x 7.3 mm and weighs 173 grams. It supports Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) and the resolution of the display is 1080 x 2400 pixels. It is packed with 12 GB and 256 GB internal storage. The smartphone is powered...
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

OnePlus Nord 2 specs and design leaked in full ahead of launch

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus will announce the successor to the OnePlus Nord on 22 July in the OnePlus Nord 2, but while the company has already provided some official details ahead of its launch, the latest leak is leaving very little left to the imagination. Leaker Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) - who...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Digital Camera World

Google Pixel 6: latest Google Camera app hints at upcoming phone specs & features

Google itself has revealed some juicy new details about its upcoming Pixel 6 range, though not intentionally. The clever people over at 9to5google.com have managed to digitally dissect the latest version of the Google Camera app, and in doing so they've found that the app contains some interesting lines of code which may hint at possible hardware specs and software features contained in the Pixel 6...
NFLtechnave.com

realme GT Master Edition's live image and tech specs leaks

There were plenty of rumours going around about the realme GT Master Edition before it is launches. Today the live image of the device was spotted on Facebook. According to the live image, it can be recognized from the iconic design, triple rear camera setup, special suitcase-like back that partnership between the company and MUJI, and a signature on the back.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Vivo X70 series to come with a proprietary image signal processor

The Vivo X70 series is expected to launch this quarter. The X series is known for its camera capabilities and Vivo plans to raise the bar with the next-gen models reported to be scheduled for a September launch. A new leak has revealed an important feature that will help the X70 series achieve superior camera performance.
Electronicstechnave.com

realme Pad tech specs leaked, might be priced at ~RM1306

There were plenty of rumours going around about the realme Pad before it is launched. Here we found the tech specs leaks of the device and it might come with a price tag of $309 (~RM1306). According to sources, the table may come in two variants which are with and...
Technologytechnave.com

Full tech specs of the Huawei P50 Pro 4G leaked

There were plenty of rumours going around about the Huawei P50 series before it is launches. Here we spotted the full tech specs leaks of the P50 Pro 4G variant (JAD-AL50). The device will feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. Besides that, it will sport a Kirin 900 chipset with 8GB of RAM and two options for internal storage which are 256GB/512GB. The device will also come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Specs, leaks, price and release date

When Samsung went from the Galaxy Fold to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, this marked one of the most drastic design changes between devices in the same line that we’ve ever seen. From the camera module to both of the displays, Samsung completely overhauled its design for the best 2020 foldable phone.
Electronicsgsmarena.com

Samsung unveils Odyssey Neo G9 240Hz gaming monitor with mini-LED backlight

Samsung has upgraded its Odyssey G9 ultra wide gaming monitor with the same Neo QLED tech used in its latest TVs that feature mini-LED backlights. The new model is dubbed the Odyssey Neo G9. Samsung bills it as the world’s first mini-LED curved gaming monitor with Quantum Matrix tech, but note that it is not the first mini-LED monitor on the market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy