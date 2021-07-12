Vivo S10 Pro to come with UV light-sensitive paint job, specs leak via Google Play Console

Intel Alder Lake-S Now, as always when it comes to product leaks, and particularly ones that have come a significant time before the expected launch date, this information should clearly be taken with a grain of salt. Following the ‘leaked’ specifications below, however, we do get an interesting window into what three of the main Alder Lake-S Intel CPUs might represent. – Firstly we seemingly have confirmation of the big.Little core structure with different clock speeds listed for each. While these are pretty high in themselves, it should definitely be noted that Alder Lake-S will, presuming anything exceptionally usual, will be transitioning to a 10nm node design (better late than never right?) and as such, the performance gains expected from this new Intel CPU platform are clearly very high.