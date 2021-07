Realme GT Neo Flash just went on sale: just in case you missed it, it is a variant of the GT Neo with a faster charging technology. It is a flagship, but not the most expensive one. That is why we think it is a perfect rival for the OPPO Reno6 Pro. Even the Reno6 Pro is not the most advanced phone in its lineup, but it has a great quality-price ratio. Which of these devices has the highest value for money? If you want to discover it, go ahead with this comparison between their specifications.