One of the biggest new phone announcements of 2021 so far has just landed: Huawei dropped all the details of its flagship P50 and P50 Pro phones this week in a glitzy event. The range has been eagerly anticipated as it is the first to use Huawei’s HarmonyOS operating system. The Chinese manufacturer developed Android’s rival after being hit by US sanctions two years ago, forcing it to think outside the box to avoid using Google products – and causing its UK sales figures to fall off a cliff. .