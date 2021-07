Jul. 13—The following items were taken from Morton Grove Police Department reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt. Thomas J. Hirsch, 21, of the 700 block of Laurel, Wilmette, was charged with criminal damage to property on July 2 after officers responded to a call of a disturbance on the 8600 block of Waukegan Road, police said. He was given an Aug. 7 court date.