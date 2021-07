What a goal this is for England in the opening minutes of the match, great build up play and Luke Shaw was left free at the back only to finish it off. The man that started the move finished it, the Manchester United left back has had some season, delighted for him after everything he’s been through with injuries and managers dropping him. Jose Mourinho must be looking on scratching his head. Surely it’s not or never for England with one nil up at the break. History beckons for Gareth Southgate and his men.