June was deadliest month for migrants in Southern AZ since 2010
Jul. 13—The remains of 43 migrants who died while crossing the border in Southern Arizona were found last month as 2021 develops into another deadly year for migrants. The total for June was three times higher than the 14 sets of remains found in June 2020 and the highest monthly total since July 2010, according to records compiled by the Pima County Medical Examiner and Mike Kreyche of the border-aid group Humane Borders.www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0