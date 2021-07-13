June was deadliest month for migrants in Southern AZ since 2010

A Texas couple has been arrested and are facing charges for an alleged attempted smuggling operation involving 89 undocumented migrants at the US border with Mexico. Marc Anthony Bane and Tara Renee Dillon, aged 45 and 33, respectively, were set to appear in front of a US magistrate judge on Thursday following their arrest by Border Patrol (BP), according to an arrest affidavit. The arrest occurred on 13 July. The pair allegedly approached a BP checkpoint about 29 miles north of Laredo, Texas, on Interstate Highway 35, with an 18-wheel trailer when they were stopped and searched, and afterwards arrested...