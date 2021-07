July 14, 2021 — Registration for the SC21 Conference is now open. SC21 will be held onsite in St. Louis, Missouri, November 14-19, as well as online. Organizers state: “We understand there may be unforeseeable events related to COVID-19 that may impact attendee travel or on-site participation. If you are unable to come to St. Louis, consider attending SC remotely. We’re preparing a robust conference experience served through the SC21 HUBB. Please review the steps below before registering. We look forward to seeing you on-site or online.”