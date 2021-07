Simpler event to replace breakfast with barbecue lunch, provide live music with range of hot rides.The Sandy Kiwanis Club Cruise-in is back, even if in a slightly different format. This year, the traditional community car show will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at Hull Park and Learning Center, 43233 S.E. Oral Hull Road, Sandy. The event will include the wide variety of wheels people have come to expect, along with live music and a lunch of barbecue pulled pork, ribs and ice cream bars. While Kiwanians and community members alike were disappointed to have...