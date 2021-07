Curaçao International Airport’s traffic experienced a rollercoaster ride in Q2 2021. Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) traffic overview reflects a continuation of cautious optimism. Demand may be increasing but the virus and its aggressive variants remain in control. The island-wide devastating outbreak of the British variant at the onset of the quarter, prompted an increase in restrictions and entry requirements. Simultaneously, the government spearheaded a major vaccination campaign. The efforts proved successful as reflected in the data. June traffic showed an increase in passengers from Amsterdam, Miami, Bogota, Panama and Dutch Caribbean gateways.