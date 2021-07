DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Happy Monday morning everyone! We are starting off the day warm and muggy once again across the Wiregrass, with temperatures currently in the low to mid 70s. Thankfully though, we are rain-free and cloud-free for the most part across the region, but a couple of us are seeing patchy dense fog, which is helping to temporarily reduce visibilities in spots. Therefore, if you’re commuting this morning, make sure to drive a little slower and take your time in getting to your destination! Once the sun fully rises, we can expect this fog to gradually thin out across the region, and ample sunshine will be the name of the game throughout the rest of the morning.