New David Brown Automotive Mini Remastered Oselli Edition review

By Luke Wilkinson
AutoExpress
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Brown Automotive’s standard issue Mini Remastered is a classic Mini in which every component has been made a little bit better, but this Oselli Edition takes that mantra to the extreme, mixing DBA’s pathological approach to build quality with sweet, grippy handling and impressive straight-line speed for a car from this era. It’s a wonderfully analogue experience that’s bursting with character, and one you can’t get from almost any other new car on sale today.

