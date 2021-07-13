New David Brown Automotive Mini Remastered Oselli Edition review

Compact but solidly built, the Power Plate Mini+ is a portable massage gun that has real kick when you need it, but can also loosen tight muscles more gently than a full-sized version. It will give hours of use on a single charge, and is ideal for keeping in your gym bag for post-workout massage, or at your desk to loosen tight muscles while working. It's beginner-friendly too, with an excellent set of instructional videos available in the Power Plate mobile app, and a very reasonable price tag. The best massage gun we've tested to date.