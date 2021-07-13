‘I booked a holiday… and then deleted my track and trace app’

‘I’ve been pinged’ has become the unwelcome phrase of this summer. The NHS contact tracing app, which detects (via Bluetooth) if users have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19, largely lay dormant for much of spring, when infections, and indeed social occasions, were scarce. However, with the third wave well under way, a chorus of pings has been going off across the country. Just last week there was a startling 60 per cent rise in users being notified that they must self-isolate.