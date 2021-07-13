Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

‘I booked a holiday… and then deleted my track and trace app’

By Emma Beaumont,
Telegraph
 13 days ago

‘I’ve been pinged’ has become the unwelcome phrase of this summer. The NHS contact tracing app, which detects (via Bluetooth) if users have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19, largely lay dormant for much of spring, when infections, and indeed social occasions, were scarce. However, with the third wave well under way, a chorus of pings has been going off across the country. Just last week there was a startling 60 per cent rise in users being notified that they must self-isolate.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Vallance
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Grant Shapps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Trace#Summer Holidays#Nhs#Covid#Amber Travel#Test#Times#Commons#Telegraph Travel#Transport#Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Bluetooth
News Break
BBC
Country
Portugal
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Ping pong: Spat over tracing app as shelves empty in England

LONDON (AP) — In scenes reminiscent of the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, supermarket shelves across England were looking a tad empty on Thursday. This time, it’s nothing to do with consumers stockpiling ahead of lockdown. It was all to do with staff, including shelve stackers and delivery drivers, getting “pinged” on their phones to self-isolate because of contact with coronavirus cases.
Lifestylegoodhousekeeping.com

6 steps to booking a holiday abroad

Good news! Foreign holidays are back on the menu! Quarantine-free travel will resume on 19th July for fully vaccinated travellers returning from amber-list countries (including under 18s) - and the recommendation for people not to travel to amber list countries will be removed at the same time. When you travel...
Traveltravelweekly.com

Europe bookings back on track for Squaremouth

For the first time since the pandemic began, Europe has reclaimed its title as the top booked destination for U.S. travelers, according to travel insurance comparison site Squaremouth.com. Squaremouth said nearly 30% of its bookings from U.S. travelers in the month of June were for European travel, the highest percentage...
Cell PhonesTelegraph

Third of people delete NHS app as 'pingdemic' spreads

Almost one in three people plan to delete the NHS test and trace app or have already banished it from their smartphones to avoid the "pingdemic" sweeping Britain, an exclusive poll shows. The Telegraph poll carried out by Find Out Now of more than 2,000 people revealed that of those...
WorldTelegraph

What does it mean for my holidays if I had the Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine?

There is no shortage of hurdles for holidaymakers to overcome this summer. From expensive Covid tests to flickering traffic lights, securing a stress-free break overseas can seem like an impossible task. Now, another headache has emerged for up to five million Britons who unknowingly received a dose of the Indian-made...
Cell PhonesTelegraph

Exclusive: Neighbours ‘pinged’ through walls by NHS Covid app

Neighbours are being told to self-isolate because the NHS Test and Trace app is "pinging" people through walls, it has emerged. Figures show more than half a million alerts were sent through the app last week – the most since records began – raising fears of a "pingdemic", with businesses, transport and schools brought to a standstill.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Track My Mileage

Using an app to track your mileage just seems like a much better solution than jotting down the mileage as you go and possibly forgetting to do so, or worse yet, losing your log. With this app you will be able to track such things as your departure, arrival, drop off, pick up time, lunch breaks, and more.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

How can I get a holiday refund if my destination is on the red or amber list?

The Balearic Islands of Spain are the latest casualties of the government’s travel traffic light system, with Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca and Formentera set to be downgraded from green to amber from 4am on 19 July. Transport secretary Grant Shapps announced changes to the green, amber and red lists on 14 July, causing despair amongst holidaymakers and travel industry bosses alike. UK travellers who have been double-vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine from this date, however, although younger tourists – many of whom have travelled to the party island of Ibiza and have not had both jabs – may...
LifestyleShropshire Star

Six million may face holiday trauma if Spain and Greece join French restrictions

Labour criticised the ‘amber plus’ list requiring isolation on return from destinations. Summer holiday plans for nearly six million Britons could be ruined if Spain and Greece follow France onto the “amber plus” list requiring isolation on return, according to an analysis. Labour said an estimated 5,857,558 people face the...
WorldTelegraph

Scotland escapes pingdemic thanks to less sensitive contact tracing app

Scotland is escaping a "pingdemic" because its contact tracing app is less sophisticated than England's and does not order people to self-isolate based on an algorithm, experts believe. Despite a significant number of Covid cases in Scotland over recent weeks, only a tiny amount of people have been pinged in...
TravelTelegraph

France could be put on travel red list as beta variant fears grow

Ministers are considering adding France to the travel red list, The Telegraph has learnt, with officials ordered to conduct a "deep dive" into data concerning the spread of the South African/beta variant. Senior Whitehall sources said the proposal was discussed at a meeting on Wednesday as part of the review...
Cell Phones9to5Mac

Brits deleting contact tracing app to avoid having to self-isolate

A poll has revealed that many Brits are deleting the contact tracing app in order to avoid the risk of being asked to self-isolate. The behavior is in part enabled by an odd decision around digital COVID vaccine passports …. Background. England and Wales have two different NHS apps. The...
LifestyleFodorsTravel

10 Things I Experienced on My Holiday in Hell

I’ve been to Hell and back. My trip to Hell wasn’t thanks to someone verbally sending me there after a spat. It was a wonderful trip, a summer holiday. Hell is a geographical spot—yes, it actually exists. It’s the island of Vulcano off Sicily’s coast, part of Italy’s stunning Aeolian archipelago. It was dubbed the “Mouth of Hell” by my ancestors who believed it was the “Door to Hades” during the Renaissance, with access here banned by the Catholic Church. So, like a modern-day Dante Alighieri, I embarked on a journey to discover what this inferno is like.

Comments / 0

Community Policy