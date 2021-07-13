Cancel
Lewes, DE

Lewes planners to address Fishers Cove

By Perrin Smith
Cape Gazette
 14 days ago

The proposed Fisher’s Cove development is back before the Lewes Planning Commission Tuesday, July 13, at 6 p.m. I urge all Lewes residents to attend, and to pay close attention to the proceedings. The proposal envisions the building of 18 homes on the floodplain behind Pilottown Road. This will call for moving lots of dirt, the removal of trees, the creation of retention ponds and swales. All this environmental degradation will still leave the new and existing homes at increased risk for flooding. Homeowners and Lewes taxpayers will pay the price for that flooding, not the developers.

