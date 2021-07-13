Cancel
Premier League

Manchester United add Eric Ramsay to coaching staff

newschain
newschain
 13 days ago
Eric Ramsay has joined Manchester United's coaching staff (PA Archive)

Manchester United have added Eric Ramsay to their coaching staff.

The former Chelsea youth coach will handle set-pieces and work one-to-one with individual players.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to convince Eric Ramsay to come and join,” said United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“We’re excited, he’s young, fresh and with new ideas, an innovative coach we know from before.”

Ramsay joined Shrewsbury as head of youth in 2017 before becoming academy manager and then eventually a senior assistant coach.

He then joined Chelsea in 2019 to work with the Blues’ Under-23s.

newschain

newschain

SoccerPosted by
newschain

Dundee United camaraderie made new deal a ‘no-brainer’ for Ryan Edwards

Defender Ryan Edwards hailed the atmosphere among the Dundee United squad after signing a new two-year contract. Edwards has committed his future until the summer of 2023 following speculation linking Tranmere, Wigan and Fleetwood with interest in the centre-back. The 27-year-old arrived at Tannadice from Blackpool last summer, making 33...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Wolves bring in goalkeeper Jose Sa from Olympiacos

Wolves have announced the signing of goalkeeper Jose Sa from Olympiacos on a five-year deal. The 28-year-old’s arrival comes after the departure from Molineux of fellow Portuguese shot-stopper Rui Patricio, who completed a move to Roma on Tuesday. Sa has played for Olympiacos for the last three seasons, making 124...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Manchester United confirm appointment of new first-team coach

Manchester United have confirmed that former Chelsea youth coach Eric Ramsay has joined the first-team set up at the club in preparations for the new season. Ramsay, who spent two years coaching Chelsea’s U23’s, will oversee one-on-one individual sessions with players as well as take immediate charge of the team’s set-piece training.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Chelsea U23 assistant Ramsay joins Man Utd as set-piece coach

Manchester United have appointed Chelsea's former Under-23 assistant Eric Ramsay as their set piece specialist. Ramsay will work with the first team on corners, free kicks and other individual movements. United struggled defensively and offensively with set pieces last term, conceding far too many goals from dead balls in the...
Premier Leaguefootballtransfer.news

Manchester United continue Varane talks

Manchester United have been given permission to talk to the representatives of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, according to multiple reports, and the talks are underway. Having already lost captain Sergio Ramos, who has been confirmed as a new Paris Saint-Germain player, it seems the Spanish giants don’t mind losing the services of Varane, their other starting centre-back from the last couple of season, as well. The France international is open to leaving the Santiago Bernabeu himself, and with his current contract expiring in 2022, a departure from Madrid would suit all parties involved.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'confident of wrapping up Raphael Varane signing from Real Madrid THIS MONTH' as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add French defender to summer spending spree by Premier League giants

Manchester United are edging closer to signing Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane and are confident of completing the deal by the start of August, according to reports. Sportsmail revealed this week that the Red Devils are set to make a formal bid to the LaLiga giants regarding their French centre-back after being assured that the player wants to move to Old Trafford.
Premier League90min.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signs new three-year deal at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new three-year deal at Manchester United - with the option of a further year - which will keep him at Old Trafford until at least 2024. The Norwegian tactician has overseen a positive transition period for United, in which they have become a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League once again.
Premier LeagueESPN

Manchester United concede four in heavy preseason defeat at QPR

Manchester United suffered a heavy defeat in the second preseason friendly of the summer, losing 4-2 at Queens Park Rangers. Jesse Lingard gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team the lead at Loftus Road but three goals in six minutes early in the second half ensured a comfortable win for the home side.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Man Utd hand Solskjaer new three-year contract

The Red Devils boss has been rewarded after guiding the club into the Champions League for a second successive season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new contract at Manchester United to keep him at the club until 2024, with the option for a further year. The Norwegian replaced Jose...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Forbes

Manchester United Hopeful Paul Pogba Will Stay

Manchester United remain optimistic they can persuade their midfielder Paul Pogba to stay at Old Trafford beyond this summer. The French international’s contract only has a year remaining on it, which makes it one of the biggest issues confronting United in this transfer window. Despite unconfirmed reports last week Pogba...

