Manchester United add Eric Ramsay to coaching staff

Eric Ramsay has joined Manchester United's coaching staff (PA Archive)

Manchester United have added Eric Ramsay to their coaching staff.

The former Chelsea youth coach will handle set-pieces and work one-to-one with individual players.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to convince Eric Ramsay to come and join,” said United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“We’re excited, he’s young, fresh and with new ideas, an innovative coach we know from before.”

Ramsay joined Shrewsbury as head of youth in 2017 before becoming academy manager and then eventually a senior assistant coach.

He then joined Chelsea in 2019 to work with the Blues’ Under-23s.