Gregory Soto is Detroit’s lone representative in tonight’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game

By Ken Delaney
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER, CO (WKZO AM/FM) – Tigers reliever Gregory Soto is Detroit’s lone representative in tonight’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Denver, Colorado. This is the first time Soto has been named to the Midsummer Classic squad. L.A. Angels’ Shohei Ohtani is set to make history as he will start...

