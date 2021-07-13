Complexities Of Caregiving Focus Of New Webinar Series

A free six-week webinar is starting this month focused on support for caregivers as they continue on their journey with loved ones. Complexities of Caregiving is a virtual online series that will be held on Wednesdays in July and August, starting next week. It’s part of caregiver support activities put on by Livingston County Catholic Charities that are offered free to everyone in the community who is caring for a loved one with dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Lewy Bodies, chemo brain, and other memory-related diseases.