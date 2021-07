(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Headlam Group PLC - Birmingham-based floor coverings - Says July 2021 has traded in-line with July 2019 prior to firm entering traditionally busy summer period for refurbishment activity within the commercial sector. Now expects full-year performance "materially" ahead of current market expectations. Anticipates 2021 underlying pretax profit no less than GBP35.0 million. "Additionally, as a consequence of the trading performance above, strong balance sheet, and confidence in the prospects for the business, the board will now expedite the resumption of normalised levels of dividend payments," it says. A return to a full dividend payment based on earnings will occur at the time of its half-year results when the interim payout is declared.