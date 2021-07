There are some new faces entering the world of Chicago Med for season 7 — so why not learn about them now?. According to a report from Deadline, the NBC drama has first and foremost promoted Steven Weber, who recurred last season as Dr. Dean Archer. Given his current position at the hospital, it makes a certain degree of sense why the writers would want him around full-time. Given his adversarial relationship to some other characters, shouldn’t this prove a little interesting?