Russia reports record daily COVID-19 deaths, over 24,000 cases

By Reuters
 13 days ago
A healthcare worker prepares a one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination centre in Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia July 8, 2021. A sign reads Vaccination against COVID-19. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday reported 780 coronavirus-related deaths, the most confirmed in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic, as well as 24,702 new cases nationwide.

Russia is in the grips of a surge in cases that authorities have blamed on the contagious Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations. Moscow, where the mayor has said the situation is beginning to stabilise, reported 4,991 new COVID-19 cases.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

