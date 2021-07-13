Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Gennesaret RV clinic back to helping homeless after more than a year away

Posted by 
WTHR
WTHR
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rIDlp_0avCig5g00

INDIANAPOLIS — It's taken a lot of hard work but Gennesaret's mobile doctor's office is ready to hit the streets again.

“There’s a lot of homeless in Indianapolis in areas that some people don’t even know about, so it’s our goal to take it and create the biggest community outreach that we can," said Notre Dame student Kyle McAvoy, who is behind the RV's resurrection.

After a year off due to the pandemic, Gennesaret's mobile clinic is ready to help Indianapolis' homeless population.

“Our mission is to offer free, quality, patient-centered health care to that population," McAvoy said.

“We realized that we had all these patients that were counting on Gennesaret for their life-saving medications," said Gennesaret's Free Clinics Executive Director Theresa Patterson. "Their blood pressure meds, their diabetes meds, and we had to figure out how to continue to deliver that care to those patients.”

McAvoy, who's worked on the RV all summer, is an Indianapolis-area native himself.

“It’s incredibly rewarding, to say the least," he said. "It’s honestly awesome when you volunteer and put yourself in this position, you’re going out to feel that you’ll help someone else but many times after you hear these people’s life stories, their perspectives on life, you feel you get more out of it than what you were even trying to put in.”

Inside the RV, you'll find a functioning doctor's office.

"We try to see patients at a very fast rate. We have one in the exam room and then technically one on deck, so one with our nurse taking their vitals out there just so we can keep it a quick process," McAvoy said.

The most important part is the health care travels to the patients.

“It’s been a big deal to figure out where to take it," Patterson said. "Using data, spending time in the office, making phone calls and trying to figure out where it makes sense to get this thing rolling to. He has done a lot of work in a really short amount of time and really has made this program operational again.”

“We have clinics stationed around Indianapolis, but the main goal of the mobile clinic is to take it where others that can’t be reached can get reached," McAvoy said.

Gennesaret said its mobile clinic can see about 20 patients an hour.

Comments / 0

WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Society
City
Notre Dame, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Mobile#Gennesaret Rv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
Related
Indiana StatePosted by
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hamilton County, INPosted by
WTHR

Hamilton County addresses areas with low vaccination rates

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — With the delta variant spreading, health officials say it's more important now than ever to get vaccinated against COVID-19. That's even in places where the overall vaccination rate is high, such as Hamilton County, where restrictions and mask requirements were lifted a few months ago. "We've...
Plainfield, INPosted by
WTHR

Firefighters rescue hawks from batting cage at Plainfield home

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Firefighters in Plainfield rescued a pair of feathered friends from a family's yard Monday. The crew from Engine 123 responded to the report that two red-tailed hawks were caught in the netting of a batting cage on South CR 600 East. After firefighters freed the birds, one of them flew away, but the other had been injured.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

School districts making local decisions on mask policies

INDIANAPOLIS — Across Indiana, school districts are adopting mask policies for the new school year with classes just a couple weeks away in some places. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control announced that students and teachers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear a mask.
Indiana StatePosted by
WTHR

Hoosier couple wins $1M in Kroger giveaway encouraging vaccinations

INDIANAPOLIS — Mike and Melissa McCalip are now millionaires after getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at Kroger. Kroger Health presented the couple with a $1 million check Wednesday at the same Franklin Township store on Southport Road where Mike got vaccinated and entered his name in the drawing. According to Kroger,...
Indiana StatePosted by
WTHR

Indiana State Museum celebrates its collection of classic cars

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're into older cars, especially the classics, you probably already know July 9 has been dubbed "Collector Car Day." The Indiana State Museum is marking the national day by inviting you to come check out its growing collection. There are a handful of classics on display dating...
Indiana StatePosted by
WTHR

Delta variant has become dominant strain in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Delta variant is in Indiana. The Fishers Health Department said the Delta variant has become the dominant strain in Indiana. Even the mere presence of the variant gives reason for increased awareness. "It was been confirmed in Indiana and I tell you people should be concerned," said...
Indiana StatePosted by
WTHR

Indiana delays unemployment benefits despite judge's ruling

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the lawsuit. Indiana’s Department of Workforce Development said Wednesday that it still hasn’t decided how to continue payment of federal unemployment benefits more than a week after a judge ruled that the state must restart the extra $300 weekly payments to unemployed workers.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

Youth group digs deeper into factors causing Indy’s gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS — The city’s increase in gun violence is no secret, especially after the holiday weekend. Three of the recent shootings happening in busy, public places. On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Youth Commission released a statement regarding recent violence in Indianapolis, expressing condolences for the families affected and offering a deeper perspective on the violence.
Indiana StatePosted by
WTHR

Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: State reports 4,617 more fully vaccinated, 16 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fishers, INPosted by
WTHR

IKEA Fishers to give $1,000 gift card to a Marion County teacher

FISHERS, Ind. — A teacher will get some help getting their classroom set for the next school year, thanks to IKEA Fishers. It's part of IKEA's "Teachers' Treasures" classroom refresh project. The winner will receive a $1,000 gift card to the store. “We love teachers at IKEA!” said IKEA Fishers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy