PLANNING AHEAD: Is income tax due on inheritance? [Column]

To avoid suspense and provide a spoiler alert I can say, generally speaking, federal income tax is not payable on inheritances. This should come as a relief to potential beneficiaries concerned that a prospective inheritance would move them to a higher tax bracket. Not so. However, there are other taxes that, depending on the jurisdiction, can be payable from the estate itself and not by the beneficiary. Also if an inheritance, after receipt by the beneficiary, is invested and generates income in the form of dividends or interest, the interest and dividends on the investment now owned by the beneficiary can be taxed for income tax purposes.