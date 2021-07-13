Carly Pearce Shares What You Didn’t See On Screen

All Carly Pearce has ever wanted since she was a little girl is to become a successful country music singer. So, every time something happens in her career that makes her dream that much more of a reality, she can hardly believe it. Whether it was running around her house like a mad woman when she got her first CMA Award nomination, or screaming for any of the four CMA, ACM and CMT Awards she’s won so far, or crying hysterically when she was invited to become a member of the Opry, Carly admits she is anything but cool and calm in those moments.