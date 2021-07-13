Cancel
Music

Live Music with Tim McLaughlin and John Shipe

By EDN-Staff Contributor
EDNPub
EDNPub
 13 days ago
Tim McLaughlin and John Shipe, two amazing West Coast musicians who will play as a duo on stage—get ready for some rip roaring rock/folk! Grab a beer or a kombucha and enjoy the outdoor stage and food trucks. Show is presented by Fair Family Radio and sound is by Pedal Power Music. Enjoy summertime with some great live music.

EDNPub

EDNPub

Eugene, OR
Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.

#Live Music#Fair Family Radio#Pedal Power Music
