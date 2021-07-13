Live Music with Tim McLaughlin and John Shipe

The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW) is returning live music to the people. The first of many live outdoor shows at the nonprofit venue took place on July 10 with Ecuador/Denver-based indie artist Neoma performing a lively set to a full audience. The concert was a beautiful peek into what TACAW has to offer. The young artist brought a simultaneously lively and laid-back performance to the outdoor amphitheater. Attendees started off by kicking back and enjoying each song, sung in Spanish and English. Soon, the crowd moved closer to the stage to dance along with Neoma. By the end, the outdoor concert space was bustling with people of all ages forming conga lines, couples embracing, people on lawn chairs and blankets swaying their arms and some folks even enthusiastically dancing alone.