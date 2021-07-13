Cancel
Grundy County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Grundy, La Salle by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means flooding is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers, creeks, and other waterways should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, farmland, roadways, and and other low lying areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grundy; La Salle The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Warning for East Central La Salle County in north central Illinois West Central Grundy County in northeastern Illinois * Until 1030 AM CDT Tuesday. * At 129 AM CDT, local law enforcement continued to report flooding, some of which is significant, along and near the border of LaSalle and Grundy Counties. This includes numerous roads in and near the town of Seneca. There have been reports of at least one bridge partially washed out. Between 3 and 6.5 inches of rain fell in the warned area Monday evening. Scattered showers, some with heavy downpours, will be seen through early this morning. Water will be slow to subside and conditions will remain dangerous through daybreak. * Numerous roads are flooded and travel is strongly discouraged in the warned area through at least daybreak. * Some locations that will continue to experience flooding include Seneca, Ransom, Kinsman, rural Verona area, U.S. Highway 6 near Seneca, Illinois Routes 170 and 17, as well as Hog Run, Waupecan Creek, and North and South Kickapoo Creeks. This also includes the Marseilles State Fish and Wildlife Area and the LaSalle Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area.

alerts.weather.gov

