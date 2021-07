The statistical projection systems didn’t offer much hope for success for the Mariners. The baseball analysts and experts, who were less than inspired by the roster returnees and lack of offseason additions, predicted something less than mediocrity. Even the general manager and manager, who spent much of spring training walking through and trying to clean up the mess that former present Kevin Mather left behind, wouldn’t commit to anything more than “improving every day” and “hoping to compete for a playoff spot” when pressed about their goals and expectations for the 2021 season.