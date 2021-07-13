Conroe Parks and Recreation activities - July 14

Contact: Elizabeth Anderson, 936-522-3960, eanderson@cityofconroe.org. Registration is now open for before and after school programs in the city of Conroe. After school sites include: Anderson, Armstrong, Austin, Bozman, Creighton, Cryar, Milam, Patterson, Reaves, Runyan, Sam Houston and Wilkinson. Children attending Giesinger, Rice and Travis are transported to the Oscar Johnson, Jr. Community Center. Children attending Hope are transported to Milam via CISD transportation. The before-school program will be provided to the following schools Anderson, Armstrong, BB Rice, Bozman, Cryar, Geisinger, Patterson, Reaves, Runyan, Sam Houston, Travis and Wilkinson. Space is limited. Call 936-522-3960 to register or for more information.