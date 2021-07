On July 7, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) released a comprehensive report on its three-day visit to Colombia. The very same day, President Iván Duque Márquez rejected the IACHR’s recommendations, meant help Colombia comply with its international human rights obligations, by claiming that “no one can recommend a country to be tolerant of criminal acts.” The IACHR is an autonomous organ of the Organization of American States and is composed of seven renowned jurists. Colombian security forces have committed serious human rights abuses in response to the huge peaceful rallies held in major cities since April 28. A...