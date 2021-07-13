Cancel
Oconomowoc, WI

Shorehaven remodels memory care

By Diane Graff
Watertown Daily Times
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCONOMOWOC — Shorehaven’s Memory Care in Oconomowoc is gaining a facelift this summer with the help of Oliver Construction. Due to COVID restrictions, the memory care renovations, planned for 2020, had to be postponed. The project is designed to encourage resident engagement, socialization and safety by creating a shared activity and communal space between Morningside and Oakwood. With this design, staff will be able to monitor all residents more closely and allow residents to freely wander from one household to another in view of staff.

