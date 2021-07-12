ESPN's FPI predicts UGA's record game-by-game

USC will enter 2021 with high expectations as always coming off an appearance in the Pac-12 championship game that left the Trojans a game short of winning the conference. USC’s 5-1 regular season left them with a final ESPN FPI ranking of No. 18 after earning a preseason ranking of No. 13. The 2021 index slots the Trojans at No. 26 at this stage of the preseason. USC brings a new offensive line coach in Clay McGuire and promoted Seth Doege to tight ends coach in the offseason. Second-year defensive coordinator Todd Orlando gets his first full offseason cycle with the Trojans and of course USC adds the eighth-best recruiting class in the country (second-best in the Pac-12) as well.