Mcleod County, MN

PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office

By Stephen Wiblemo
crowrivermedia.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:. Jared Murray, 36, of Bloomington, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about April 14, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail (30 days may be STS, CWS, or inpatient treatment), complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.

www.crowrivermedia.com

Comments / 0

#County Attorney#Alcohol#Jose Martinez#Cws#Inpatient Treatment
