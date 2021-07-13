MED-Project launches statewide program to provide safe medication disposal

Danville - Sovah Health and Medical Solutions Academy (MSA) have launched a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Education Program to fill a regional workforce shortage for certified nursing assistants. The 5-week certificate program will help develop and retain regional talent and meet recruitment needs for the hospital. In addition to earning a certificate, students will benefit from working while learning in paid positions. Classes and clinicals are currently only offered on our Danville campus, however, after completion of the program students will have a choice to work on either campus. Opportunities for clinical rotations on the Martinsville campus will ensue.