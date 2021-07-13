Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgan County, TN

TDOC: Two 12-year-old girls missing

Posted by 
WBIR
WBIR
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tP4Vg_0avCdnA800

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction posted on Facebook at 11:42 p.m. on Monday, July 12, asking the public for help in locating two missing 12-year-old girls.

Alexis Driggers, 12, was last seen wearing gray or black stonewash jeans and a black long sleeve shirt.

Lily Buffaloe was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with a moon on the front, tan khaki pants and sneakers.

If you have any information, please call the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Comments / 3

WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Morgan County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Morgan County, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tdoc#Tdoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
Related

Comments / 3

Community Policy