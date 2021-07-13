TDOC: Two 12-year-old girls missing

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction posted on Facebook at 11:42 p.m. on Monday, July 12, asking the public for help in locating two missing 12-year-old girls.

Alexis Driggers, 12, was last seen wearing gray or black stonewash jeans and a black long sleeve shirt.

Lily Buffaloe was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with a moon on the front, tan khaki pants and sneakers.

If you have any information, please call the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.