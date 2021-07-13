Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Armstrong County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Indiana, Westmoreland by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 04:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Armstrong; Indiana; Westmoreland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING GUSTY WIND AND HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL INDIANA...NORTH CENTRAL WESTMORELAND AND SOUTHEASTERN ARMSTRONG COUNTIES At 441 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Apollo, moving northeast at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Indiana... Vandergrift Apollo... Leechburg North Apollo... West Leechburg Avonmore... Orchard Hills Saltsburg... Oklahoma West Lebanon... East Vandergrift Torrential rainfall also is occurring with this storm and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Seek safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so monitor local radio or television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, PA
City
Indiana, PA
County
Indiana County, PA
County
Westmoreland County, PA
State
Indiana State
County
Armstrong County, PA
City
Avonmore, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Vandergrift Apollo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Pelosi appoints Kinzinger to 1/6 House select committee

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Sunday she has appointed GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, bolstering the Republican presence on the panel after GOP leadership pulled its appointees last week. "Today, I am announcing the...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

China says relationship with US at 'stalemate' amid high-level talks

Chinese officials on Monday went on the offensive amid high-level talks with the U.S., blaming Washington for causing a "stalemate" in relations between the two countries. Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng accused the Biden administration of attempting tamp down Chinese development during talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, The Associated Press reports. Sherman is the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit China.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tensions in Tunisia after president suspends parliament

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian troops surrounded parliament and blocked its speaker from entering after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister following violent nationwide protests over the country’s economic troubles and virus crisis. Protesters celebrated President Kais Saied’s decision late Sunday night, shouting with joy, honking...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Civil Rights pioneer Robert Moses dies at 86

Robert Moses, a pioneer of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, has died at the age of 86, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. An associate told the AP that Moses’s wife, Janet Moses, said her husband died Sunday morning in Hollywood, Fla. The cause of death was not determined.

Comments / 0

Community Policy