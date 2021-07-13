Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Indiana, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 04:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Armstrong; Indiana; Westmoreland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING GUSTY WIND AND HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL INDIANA...NORTH CENTRAL WESTMORELAND AND SOUTHEASTERN ARMSTRONG COUNTIES At 441 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Apollo, moving northeast at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Indiana... Vandergrift Apollo... Leechburg North Apollo... West Leechburg Avonmore... Orchard Hills Saltsburg... Oklahoma West Lebanon... East Vandergrift Torrential rainfall also is occurring with this storm and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Seek safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so monitor local radio or television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.