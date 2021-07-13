Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

France rushes to get vaccinated after president's warning

Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xursG_0avCd7Mz00

PARIS — (AP) — Nearly 1 million people in France made vaccine appointments in a single day, after the president cranked up pressure on everyone to get vaccinated to save summer vacation and the French economy.

An app that centralizes France’s vaccine and other medical appointments, Doctolib, announced Tuesday morning that 926,000 people had made appointments Monday, a daily record since the country rolled out coronavirus vaccines in December. People under age 35 made up 65% of the new appointments.

President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday that vaccination would be obligatory for all health care workers by Sept. 15, and held out the possibility of extending the requirement to other parts of the population.

With infections on the rise again around France, expectations had mounted in recent days that Macron would announce some kind of vaccination requirement, driving new demand for appointments.

Around 41% of the French population has been fully vaccinated, though the pace of vaccination waned as summer vacations approached.

Health Minister Olivier Veran welcomed the renewed vaccine interest, saying on BFM television Tuesday: “That’s thousands of lives saved.”

More than 111,000 people with the virus have died in France.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

[ https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic ]

[ https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine ]

[ https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak ]

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
60K+
Followers
56K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Economy#Paris#Vaccinations#Ap#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Europe
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
PharmaceuticalsNWI.com

France's Macron orders all health workers to get vaccinated

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French health care workers to get virus vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country’s economic recovery. In a televised...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

New Covid Rules Spark France Vaccination Rush And Online Backlash

A record number of French people booked appointments for Covid-19 jabs after President Emmanuel Macron announced restrictions on the unvaccinated, including mandatory tests to enter restaurants. The head of the main website to book vaccination appointments said traffic was at an all-time high following Macron's televised speech on Monday night.
LifestyleMotley Fool

France Is Open to Vaccinated Americans. Here's How to Get There With Credit Card Rewards

Get dazzled by the City of Lights -- without lightening your wallet. After being cooped up for so long, few places will likely make you feel more alive than the vibrant city of Paris. Or maybe you'd rather spend your first international trip in over a year feasting on bread and cheese in the idyllic countryside. No matter what you want out of your next adventure, France is probably a good place to find it.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
Worldchatsports.com

Warning over government vaccine push as video fuels anti-vaxxer sentiment

Ministers risk damaging trust in the vaccine if they strong-arm young people into getting jabbed, a government adviser has warned - as a video of a woman 'struggling to walk' was liked 100,000 times on Instagram. In one of the posts, Georgia-Rose Segal, 34, from London, is seen staggering before...
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Covid: Scientists accuse government of chasing ‘herd immunity by mass infection’

Scientists have accused the government of a “criminal” decision to embark on a mass infection strategy to Covid by lifting most remaining restrictions on 19 July.The authors of a letter to The Lancet signed by more than 1,200 scientists and medics described the government’s strategy as “herd immunity by mass infection” and branded it “unscientific and unethical”. Lancet editor-in-chief Richard Horton said that chief medical officer Chris Whitty was “wilfully misrepresenting scientific opinion” with claims that there was widespread support for the prime minister’s approach.The National Voices coalition of almost 60 health and social care charities also wrote to...
HealthCNBC

Fauci says immunity in vaccinated people might be waning

Citing recent studies that show there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people, Fauci said U.S. health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed. "It's a dynamic situation. It's a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic," Fauci said.
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy