As he set off to vote in Ethiopia's national election, Tesfahun Sisay chose his outfit with purpose, pulling on a T-shirt emblazoned with a man's face and a Kalashnikov rifle. That man was Asaminew Tsige: revered by many in Amhara, Asaminew commanded the region's muscular security forces until two years ago, when he was accused of spearheading a local coup and shot dead by police.