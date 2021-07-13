India could install 8.5 GW of solar in fiscal 2022

According to the China Nonferrous Metals Association, polysilicon prices declined by about 1.4% to RMB207 (US$32.1) per kg last week. This is the third consecutive drop since July 7. According to the trade body, several silicon factories came back to production from yearly maintenance and resulted in an increased output compared to June. Furthermore, it reports that 9,000 MW of the raw material was imported and that the total polysilicon supply for the period reached up to 50,000 MT, which should almost meet the market demand.