India could install 8.5 GW of solar in fiscal 2022
India is set to see a surge in solar installations in fiscal 2022 and will likely add up to 8.5 GW of PV capacity in the fiscal year, according to ratings agency ICRA. ICRA expects an aggregate 10.5 GW to 11 GW of fresh renewables capacity in fiscal 2022, with solar accounting for 8.5 GW, wind about 2 GW, and the rest coming from small hydro, biomass, and other sources. This compares to just 7.4 GW of new renewables (including about 5.5 GW solar and 1.5 GW wind) in fiscal 2021.www.pv-magazine.com
