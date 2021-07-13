Cancel
India could install 8.5 GW of solar in fiscal 2022

By Uma Gupta
pv-magazine.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia is set to see a surge in solar installations in fiscal 2022 and will likely add up to 8.5 GW of PV capacity in the fiscal year, according to ratings agency ICRA. ICRA expects an aggregate 10.5 GW to 11 GW of fresh renewables capacity in fiscal 2022, with solar accounting for 8.5 GW, wind about 2 GW, and the rest coming from small hydro, biomass, and other sources. This compares to just 7.4 GW of new renewables (including about 5.5 GW solar and 1.5 GW wind) in fiscal 2021.

