State police 071321
All information contained in the following police reports is taken directly from official state police releases, unless otherwise noted. FARMINGTON TWP. Tpr. Cheyenne Smith of the state police barracks at Marienville reports a 55-year-old Industry woman faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol at 8:01 p.m. June 22 along State Route 66 near North Country National Scenic Trail in Farmington Township after she was stopped for a traffic law violation. The incident report was released July 10.www.theclarionnews.com
Comments / 0