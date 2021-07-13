Cannes 2021 Interview: Diego Marcon on Working All the Angles in “The Parents’ Room”
As a visual artist, Diego Marcon has always been conscious of the fact that his work lives in two worlds, both formally and often physically when it can be presented in both galleries as installations and in theaters as films, so it was only natural for him to seize on stillness in his latest short “The Parents’ Room” to invite audiences to reflect on the medium that they’re watching it in.moveablefest.com
Comments / 0