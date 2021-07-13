Sports notices

Cancel
Clarion News
 14 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - The Bob Cene Baseball Complex in Struthers Ohio will host a 14u tournament for teams from Ohio and Pennsylvania July 29 through Aug. 1. For more information, contact either Jim at 330-506-0670 or Ken at 330-719-0581. GOLF TOURNAMENT. FOXBURG - The Society of Hickory Golfers has announced...

Clarion, PA

Sell earns CHAMP award

CLARION - Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) are pleased to announce Logan Sell as April's Student Athletes of the Month. Logan graduated this year from Keystone High School where he participated in basketball, football, baseball, and track. Logan was also a member of select choir, Keystone high school musicals, and National Honor Society. He participates in youth group and Karns City Legion ball outside of school. He works at Wolf's Camping Resort mowing lawns, weed eating, and completing overall maintenance work. Logan's hobbies include hunting, fishing, woodworking, and playing baseball. Logan plans to attend Slippery Rock University to pursue a degree in early childhood and physical education.
Pennsylvania State

Clarion University boasts 163 scholar athletes for 2020-21

LOCK HAVEN – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced that a new record of scholar-athletes has been set, with 4,163 from the league’s 18 institutions earning PSAC Scholar-Athlete honors for the 2020-21 academic year. Clarion boasted 164 of those scholar-athletes from its programs that compete in the PSAC. In...



