Sports notices

CLARION - Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) are pleased to announce Logan Sell as April's Student Athletes of the Month. Logan graduated this year from Keystone High School where he participated in basketball, football, baseball, and track. Logan was also a member of select choir, Keystone high school musicals, and National Honor Society. He participates in youth group and Karns City Legion ball outside of school. He works at Wolf's Camping Resort mowing lawns, weed eating, and completing overall maintenance work. Logan's hobbies include hunting, fishing, woodworking, and playing baseball. Logan plans to attend Slippery Rock University to pursue a degree in early childhood and physical education.