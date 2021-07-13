Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cannes 2021 Review: The Present Takes On Unexplored Dimensions in Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman’s Wondrous “Neptune Frost”

By Stephen Saito
moveablefest.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnectivity shouldn’t be as radical an idea as it appears in “Neptune Frost,” but as countries that are predominantly comprised of communities of color find themselves left out of a world that increasingly relies on the internet, it is undoubtedly an act of rebellion on the part of co-directors Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman that the very fabric of their invigorating musical fuses together time periods, artistic conceits and ultimately people as an example unto itself of how there’s more power collectively than could possibly be known by a one entity, or as this is put to its lead character Neptune early on, “An awareness indivisible by doubt.”

moveablefest.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saul Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Performances#Cannes 2021 Review#Neptune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Review: ‘Lingui, The Sacred Bonds’

The dilemma of a poor 15-year-old girl seeking an abortion in an Islamic African country where the practice is both taboo and illegal is dramatized with understated compassion in Lingui, The Sacred Bonds. Veteran Chadian director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun lays out the tale in a steady manner that maintains an appealing...
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Hit The Road’: Panah Panahi’s Directorial Debut Is Thrilling Cinema & A Breath Of Fresh Air [Cannes Review]

It would be disingenuous not to begin this review by mentioning that, yes, Panah Panahi is indeed related to the titan of Iranian cinema, Jafar Panahi. Panah is the acclaimed filmmaker’s son, and besides going to film school, he has also worked on his father’s films, most recently co-editing his latest feature, “3 Faces.” The most cynical among us may not be surprised to learn that the opening sequence of his feature debut “Hit the Road,” playing in Directors’ Fortnight, alone contains more thrilling cinema than most other films at this year’s Festival de Cannes put together. But a new effortless, clear-eyed talent is always worth celebrating.
Moviesmoveablefest.com

Cannes 2021 Interview: Diego Marcon on Working All the Angles in “The Parents’ Room”

As a visual artist, Diego Marcon has always been conscious of the fact that his work lives in two worlds, both formally and often physically when it can be presented in both galleries as installations and in theaters as films, so it was only natural for him to seize on stillness in his latest short “The Parents’ Room” to invite audiences to reflect on the medium that they’re watching it in.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Cannes Review: ‘Blue Bayou’

Artless, unconversant with nuance or subtlety and fond of hitting every nail right on the head, Blue Bayou nonetheless gets to the nitty-gritty and some of the most vexing emotional issues surrounding immigration. As contrived and ham-fisted as it may be much of the time, this Universal/Focus Features Un Certain Regard entry triggered one of strongest audience reactions seen this year in Cannes, so there could be some hungry young viewers out there waiting for just such topically-themed and just-different-enough melodrama.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Neptune Frost’: Saul Williams Confronts Status Quo with East African Cyber Musical

Saul Williams’ latest endeavor is the multi-pronged “MartyrLoserKing Project,” which focuses the musician, poet, writer, actor, and director’s insights and talents on an ambitious idea that unfolds over three record albums, a graphic novel, and now a film, co-directed with wife and creative partner Anisia Uzeyman, titled “Neptune Frost.” Making its world premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, the curio science-fiction musical is arguably less about a specific story, and is more laudable for its representation of a point of view seldom expressed, and in a manner rarely experienced in cinema.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Year Of The Everlasting Storm’: Neon’s Anthology Film Features Auteurs Jafar Panahi, Laura Poitras, David Lowery & More [Cannes Review]

The Robert Bresson quote that opens the anthology film “Year of the Everlasting Storm” — “you don’t create by adding, but by taking away” — makes a tidy adage of the time-honored idea that deprivation breeds innovation. Just as the signees of the Dogme 95 Manifesto believed that restricting themselves along various formal guidelines would enforce a newfound authenticity in their work, the seven directors contributing to this omnibus operate under the premise that the obstructions of the Covid-19 era could be more boon than bane, compelling them to get crafty and dig deeper.
Moviesimdb.com

‘The Story of My Wife’: Léa Seydoux Hypnotic Performance Prevents Ildikó Enyedi’s Drama From Fully Falling Into Tedium [Cannes Review]

A man asks the first woman who enters the room to marry him and then is surprised to find she does not respect him. This sums up “The Story of My Wife” from Hungarian director Ildikó Enyedi, playing in Competition at this year’s Festival de Cannes. It might seem like an unfairly reductive interpretation of an almost three-hour-long film from a respected arthouse director, who won the Camera d’Or for her film “My Twentieth Century” in 1989 in Cannes and more recently the Golden Bear in Berlin in 2017 for “On Body and Soul.” But so little is done with the emotions running through this husband across the years that the ups and downs of his torturous marriage merely register as repetitive blips on a fairly unchanging screen.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Lamb Review – Cannes 2021

Valdimar Jóhansson’s superb debut feature is a story that seems taken from an Icelandic fable as old as the hills whilst being as new and exciting as any film seen this yearin Cannes (where it is screening in the Un Certain Regard section). With three strong central performances and some stunning surprises, not to mention the added bonus of excellent cameos from a dog, a cat and a flock of sheep, this film is not to be missed.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Drive My Car Review – Cannes 2021

An adaptation from the short story of the same name by Haruki Murakami from his bestselling collection ‘Men Without Women’, Drive My Car is the latest melodrama from Japanese up-and-comer Ryûsuki Hamaguchi. Yet more epic than his previous work – and with a sizable runtime just shy of three hours – it’s his biggest-scale film to date. And though it has plenty of flair, Drive My Car never quite justifies its alienated approach to Murakami’s work.
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Review: ‘The Restless’

Belgian director Joachim Lafosse wakes up the Cannes Film Festival competition with The Restless (Les Intranquilles), a story about a man who can’t sleep. Damien (an excellent Damien Bonnard) is bipolar, and prone to manic episodes. During these, he goes without rest for days on end, rushing around trying to fix and do everything. He lives in a comfortable country home with his young son Amine (Gabriel Merz Chammah) and his caring wife Leïla (Leïla Bekhti), who makes furniture in a workshop on the premises. Damien has his own workshop: he is a successful painter, a job that seems to suit his temperament. But when he goes into what we learn is yet another manic episode, and refuses to take his medication, Leïla is at the end of her tether.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Cannes Review: ‘Nitram’

A decade after making a strong impression with his debut feature, The Snowtown Murders, Australian director Justin Kurzel has turned up at the Cannes Film Festival with another arresting mass-murder drama in Nitram. The subject is the worst lone-gunman mass killing in the country’s history, and the film disturbingly teases out the misfit’s unstable personality, along with the ease with which he assembled a massive collection of artillery. In the end, the case directly resulted in the country’s far more stringent firearms laws. This is a strong piece of work.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Ripples Of Life’: Cannes Review

For his second feature, Wei Shujun serves up a satricial exploration of the pursuit of authenticity. Swiftly delivering on the promise of his freewheeling, semi-autobiographical debut feature Striding Into the Wind (2020), director Wei Shujun returns with Ripples of Life, a dexterous rumination on the pursuit of authenticity. Divided into three chapters, it revolves around the production of a highbrow film in a remote town and courts comparison with the meta-comedies of Hong Sang-soo to the extent that one character is even complimented on her resemblance to the South Korea auteur’s muse Kim Min-hee. Regardless of his openly acknowledged art-house influences, Wei is very much developing his own idiosyncratic sensibility. Ripples of Life sees the fledgling auteur continuing to draw candidly on his own immediate experiences while questioning the role of cinema in an increasingly fragmented Chinese society.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: The Restless Takes a Melodramatic Look at Bipolar Disorder

Big-screen depictions of mental health often lose nuance in favor of exaggerated tropes, inaccurately representing many experiences living with specific conditions. This is certainly the case with bipolar disorder, filmmakers usually showing individuals with the condition in a sustained state of mania rather than the more common occasional episodes. In its earliest stages, Joachim Lafosse’s The Restless, the final film to screen in competition at this year’s Cannes, feels like it’s going to offer a refreshing corrective to some of the more harmful film narratives about bipolar.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Vortex’: Cannes Review

Gaspar Noé’s last taboo is old age and dementia and an utterly sobering experience. Dir Gaspar Noé. France. 2021. 140 mins. Since the start of his career, Gaspar Noé has traded gleefully on a reputation as the malign hobgoblin of French cinema, delighting in giving viewers a disturbing time in films including I Stand Alone and Irreversible. But this time, it’s his hardcore fans who may be shocked. His new film Vortex, playing in the Cannes Premiere section, deals in taboo and horror, but not as you’d expect. The taboo addressed is one of the most unmentionable in cinema, and indeed in Western culture – old age. And the horror is one that hovers over us all – the possibility of dementia followed by death. The title Vortex might suggest a cult-chiller follow-up to Noé’s Enter The Void, but this is an utterly sober experience, troubling in a very new way for Noé. It’s his most mature film, an unabashedly and audaciously experimental work. Given its all-out grimness, prospects will ride on Noé’s auteur status, but it should be a major talking point at festivals.
MoviesScreendaily

‘The Tsugua Diaries’: Cannes Review

Miguel Gomes and Maureen Fazendeiro deliver .the oddest, most playful product of lockdown cinema. Dirs. Maureen Fazendeiro, Miguel Gomes. Portugal. 2021. 102 mins. ‘Tsugua’ is not a place, it’s more a state of being – and it’s also the word ‘August’ in reverse. It gives its name to a film made largely in August – in Portuguese, ‘Agosto’, hence the original title Diários de Otsoga – by experimentally minded duo Maureen Fazendeiro and Miguel Gomes. Fazendeiro is known for her documentaries (Black Sun, Motu Maeva) while Gomes has become a festival favourite with his hybrid fictions (The Arabian Nights, Our Beloved Month of August). So, given their respective approaches, it’s fair to be perplexed about the specific nature of their very ludic collaboration – which could be seen as a either a documentary about the making of a fiction film, or a fiction about a documentary, or both. Either way, this intensely meta, but very laidback experiment in COVID-era cinema is one of the more idiosyncratic highlights in this year’s Directors Fortnight, and while it’s too wilfully esoteric to have the niche commerciality of previous Gomes films like Tabu, festivals should take to it warmly.
Traffic Accidentsheyuguys.com

Titane Review – Cannes 2021

Titane is the sort of horror revenge-thriller in which every detail is a spoiler. Violent, shocking (sometimes shockingly violent) twists are so common in the first half that any revelation would take away from the high-octane viewing experience Titane promises – and delivers on. Starring Agatha Rousselle as dancer-turned-imposter Alexia,...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Belle’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

Perhaps the most ambitious film to date by Japanese animator Mamoru Hosoda, which he himself describes as “the one I’ve been waiting to make,” Belle alternates between a quiet little town where its painfully insecure heroine lives and an exciting, wildly imaginative futureworld that takes your breath away with its beauty. Unfortunately, this enchanting virtual universe is only an Internet pipe dream where people take refuge in idealized avatars to escape the pain of the real world.
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Review: Nanni Moretti’s ‘Three Floors’

Sorrow mounts to the exclusion of everything else in Three Floors (Tre Piani), a decade-spanning account of the ongoing misfortunes of multiple families residing in a comfortable Roman apartment complex. From the opening scene, writer-director. , adapting a best-selling novel by Israeli writer Eshkol Nevo, has chosen to focus only...
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Review: ‘Casablanca Beats’

Director Nabil Ayouch brings heart and energy to the Cannes Film Festival competition with Casablanca Beats (Haut Et Fort), a story of arts students in the titular Moroccan city. Former rapper Anas (a charismatic Anas Basbousi) takes a job at a cultural center in a working-class part of town, and tries to teach a mixed group of kids and teens to rap.
Movies/Film

‘Drive My Car’ Review: Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Haruki Murakami Adaptation is an Unforgettable Ride [Cannes]

Filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi, perhaps best known to international audiences for his 2018 high concept relationship drama Asako I & II, returns to Cannes with Drive My Car, another tale that requires a certain amount of commitment from the audience, with warm results for those that stick around for the journey. Based on one of the sections of Haruki Murakami‘s short story collection titled Men Without Women, Hamaguchi’s film manages to enthrall for all of its 179 minute running time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy