Broken record here but today was another rainy day. Rainy hardly seems to cut it because it POURED again this morning. Many towns picked up between 1 and 2 inches of rain. Boston’s total since midnight was 1.21″ which solidified our stance for wettest starts to July on record. Boston now far and away in first place for most rain in July to date. We’ve picked up almost 9″ of rain since the 1st. In a typical July, we see 3.27″ in all 31 days! We’ve seen 8.89″ in just 12 days.