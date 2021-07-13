Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks boosted by Chinese data, FX up before U.S. inflation

By Ambar Warrick
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago

* South African rand at 2-mth low on fears over civil unrest

* Tencent surges on Sogou privatisation approval

* MSCI EM stocks index set for best day in 3 weeks

July 13 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks surged on Tuesday on positive cues from Chinese trade figures, while most currencies edged higher ahead of U.S. inflation data that could spur more hawkish moves from the Federal Reserve.

MSCI’s index of emerging market stocks jumped 0.9% and was set for its best day in three weeks. Polish stocks were the best performers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, rising 0.5% in early trade.

Data showed Chinese exports grew much faster than expected in June, pointing to a strong recovery in global demand as COVID-19 measures were eased. But officials warned that growth may slow in the second half of the year.

“While a collapse in trade is highly unlikely, we do expect moderation in the months ahead as the economy gradually slows,” Mitul Kotecha, chief EM Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities, wrote in a note.

Chinese blue-chip stocks rose 0.2%, as did the yuan. Tencent, one of the largest stocks on the MSCI emerging market index, surged more than 4% after China’s market regulator approved its plan to take search engine Sogou Inc private.

But gains in most emerging market currencies were muted, with MSCI’s index rising 0.1%. Investors were wary of another spike in U.S. inflation, which could prompt the Fed into tightening its policy sooner than expected.

South Africa’s rand sank 0.7% to a more than two-month low as investors remained on edge over civil unrest in the country.

The currency had tumbled 1.6% on Monday as violence over the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma spread to the capital Johannesburg.

Russia’s rouble rose 0.4%, tracking some gains in oil prices, while Turkey’s lira added 0.2%. Data showed Turkish industrial output surged in May from a year earlier.

Unexpected hawkish signals from the Fed had cut short a rally in emerging markets this year, as a spike in U.S. treasury yields made risky assets appear less attractive. Fears of Fed rate hikes have somewhat offset positive cues from improving economic growth across emerging markets.

“Even though central bank chair Jerome Powell underlined that the Fed continues to expect a temporary phase of raised inflation rates, if the next inflation publications were to suggest that inflation is more persistent, the Fed’s approach might change further,” You-Na Park-Heger, FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank, wrote in a note.

In central Europe, the Czech crown led gains among its peers, rising 0.3% ahead of local inflation data later in the day.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
182K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Jacob Zuma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Emerging Markets#Chinese#Fx#South African#The Federal Reserve#Polish#Td Securities#Tencent#Sogou Inc#Fed#Turkish#Commerzbank#Czech#Turkish#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Oil Prices
Country
China
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksDailyFx

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 await an action-packed week that could stoke volatility. Aside from the July FOMC rate decision, earnings from Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google top the list of event risk. What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?. Dow Jones,...
BusinessDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has been creeping higher throughout July, even as US Treasury yields and Fed rate hike expectations have pulled back. The Federal Reserve’s resolute stance that inflation is “largely transitory” will remain well-anchored coming out of the July FOMC meeting; all eyes are on the August Jackson Hole gathering.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks sidelined as funds flock to Wall St

SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Asian shares struggled to rally on Monday as super-strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets and into Wall Street, where records were falling almost daily. More than one third of S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, headlined by...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Asia stocks hit 7-mth low as China skids, funds favour Wall St

SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Asian shares skidded to seven-month lows on Monday as regulation concerns upended Chinese equities and strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets into Wall Street. Chinese blue chips (.CSI300) shed 2.4% to their lowest in 10 weeks as the education and property...
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. Stocks Rebounded As Emerging Markets Tumbled

American shares recovered with a strong gain for the trading week through Friday, July 23, posting the highest increase for the major asset classes, based on a set of exchange traded funds. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSE:VTI) rallied 2.3% last week, recovering all the losses in...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Traders seek growth in emerging markets as recovery angst builds

(July 25): Some of the assets most exposed to fears around the spread of the delta variant are luring traders with tempting signals of strength and stability. Emerging-market corporate earnings have outpaced estimates for the first time in 30 months, amid an economic rebound in developing nations. Meanwhile, MSCI’s index of emerging currencies and stocks both remain up this year, defying the declines seen this month.
Businesspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Lower Range Takes Hold as Fed, U.S. Data Set Direction

- With floor extending to 1.3567, potentially lower. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3639-1.3667. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate was rattled last week and now risks becoming confined to a much reduced trading range over the coming days, with the outcome hinged on the market’s reading of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve (Fed) decision and a pending flurry of U.S. economic data.
StocksPlainview Daily Herald

World stocks mostly lower after Wall Street highs

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mostly lower on Monday after stocks rallied to records on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing above the 35,000 level Friday for the first time. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 0.4% to 6,998.08 and Germany's DAX declined 0.7% to 15,567.11. In Paris,...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan nears 1-week low, eyes on China's Politburo, U.S. Fed

SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan touched a near one-week low against the dollar on Monday, as investors cautiously awaited the outcome of key political and economic meetings in Beijing and abroad later this week. The Politburo, the top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, usually meets during the final week of each month, and investors will be watching for any news of the outcome as it should yield some insight on the state of the economy and policy direction going into the second half of the year. In the United States, the Federal Reserve policy-making committee will wrap up two-day meeting on July 28, with traders looking for clues on the timing of tapering the monetary stimulus. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4763 per dollar, 113 pips or 0.17% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4650. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4800 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4858, the weakest level since July 20. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4841, 34 pips softer than the previous late session close. A trader at a Chinese bank said the overall sentiment in China's financial markets were weakened by new cases of coronavirus rising to their highest since late January. Equity markets slumped on worries that the government's response could be heavy-handed, and dampen economic activity. Despite recent "easing measures, such as the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut, we believe China's economy, and specifically its financial system, will face significant risks in coming months due to the unprecedented tightening measures applied to the property sector," Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura, said in a note. Traders said the market barely reacted to latest evidence of the dismal state of Sino-U.S. relations, as a high-ranking Chinese diplomat said some people in the United States viewed China as an "imaginary enemy". By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.852 from the previous close of 92.896, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4856 per dollar. The yuan market at 0405 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4763 6.465 -0.17% Spot yuan 6.4841 6.4807 -0.05% Divergence from 0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.68% Spot change since 2005 27.64% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.5 98.53 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.852 92.896 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4856 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6583 -2.73% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar, yen rise as risk sentiment declines ahead of Fed

* Surge in Delta variant, drop in Chinese stocks sour market mood * Aussie in doldrums as local cases rise despite broad lockdown * Bitcoin eyes $40,000 after report Amazon to accept it as payment By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - The safe-harbour yen and dollar started the week firmer against riskier currencies like the Aussie as rising COVID-19 cases and a decline in Asian equities set a cautious tone ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting this week. The yen rose about 0.5% to 81.08 per Australian dollar on Monday, while the dollar gained 0.2% to $0.7351 per Aussie, approaching an almost eight-month high of $0.72895 reached last week. Against the dollar, the yen added 0.2% to 110.32, helped by a decline in U.S. Treasury yields. The euro rose 0.1% to $1.17795, stabilizing after its drop last week to the lowest since early April at $1.1752. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, slipped slightly to 92.833 due to pressure from the euro and yen, but was still close to last week's 3-1/2-month high of 93.194. It has gained nearly 4% from a recent low on May 25 as an improving U.S. economy bolstered the outlook for the Fed to start paring asset purchases as early as this year. Commonwealth Bank of Australia projects the dollar can continue to strengthen this week on the possibility of the Fed moving a step closer to tapering at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. "We expect the FOMC to drop 'substantial' from 'substantial further progress'," in its guidance on the necessary conditions for the labour market before removing monetary support, CBA strategist Joseph Capurso wrote in a client note. "Removing 'substantial' will signal the FOMC believes it will soon be appropriate to taper asset purchases," setting up a possible announcement of a taper in September, he said. The risk to such an outlook is the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States, coming after the Fed at its last meeting on June 16 dropped a reference to the coronavirus as a drag on the economy. "Overall, the Fed is expected to hold a rather neutral stance before the Jackson Hole symposium in late August, while risks are biased to dovish side given the Delta variant spread," Mizuho Bank strategist Ken Cheung wrote in a report. The dollar index eked out a 0.2% gain last week, benefiting from a safe-haven bid on fears a surge in infections of the fast-spreading Delta variant could derail the global recovery, but paring those gains as strong U.S. earnings lifted stocks to record highs. The risks from the Delta variant continue to rise globally, with top infectious disease official Anthony Fauci saying some Americans may need booster shots amid new mask mandates and a surge in new cases. China reported its highest number of cases since the end of January, while new infections have also spiked in Japan, where Tokyo is currently hosting the Olympics. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales, home to Sydney, reported a rise in new COVID-19 cases on Monday despite a weeks-long stay-at-home order. Meanwhile, MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks excluding Japan sank 2% on Monday, as Chinese blue chips slumped 3.8%. However, cryptocurrencies were buoyed on Monday after London's City A.M. newspaper cited an un-named "insider" on the weekend as saying that Amazon is looking to accept bitcoin payments by year-end. The report followed Twitter boss Jack Dorsey's comment on Friday that the digital currency is a "big part" of the social-media firm's future. Bitcoin extended its gains from near $29,000 last week to push back to the cusp of $40,000 on Monday for the first time since mid-June. It last traded about 8.5% higher at $38,455. Smaller rival ether was last up 6.8% at $2,344.08, recovering from as low as $1,717.17 last week. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0605 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1781 $1.1769 +0.11% -3.57% +1.1785 +1.1764 Dollar/Yen 110.3150 110.5500 -0.25% +6.76% +110.5750 +110.2700 Euro/Yen.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as focus shifts to Fed meeting

* Dollar index down 0.2% against its rivals (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) July 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday as a softer dollar and concerns that rising coronavirus cases could stall economic recovery lifted demand for the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve meeting for policy cues.
Marketsinvesting.com

U.S. Dollar Starts Big Week Softer

The price action in the foreign exchange and bond markets has been consistent with the risk-off narrative, spurred arguably by the surge in Delta mutation of the virus. However, equity markets were less consistent with it. Last week's weakness in the MSCI Asia Pacific Index seemed to be partly driven...
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks up but Investors Cautious due to U.S. Economic Data and Earnings

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up on Friday morning but ended the week on a cautious note as investors digested the latest U.S. economic data and earnings. South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.22% by 9:56 PM ET (1:56 AM GMT) and in Australia, the ASX 200 inched up 0.04%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index Index fell 0.65%
Stocksinvesting.com

Week Ahead: Mega Cap Tech Earnings, Fed Rate Decision Could Drive Big Moves

Approximately 165 S&P 500 companies set to release results this coming week. Trading last week began with fears that inflation and the still spreading pandemic would deflate the much-anticipated US recovery. Five days later, however, equity markets finished the week with an array of new record highs on Friday, as well as the Dow Jones closing above 35000 for the first time, as investors focused on stellar corporate results as earnings season ramped up.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar consolidates gains ahead of Fed

The dollar retained its strength heading into the weekly close but was unable to extend gains. Appetite for high-yielding assets dented demand for the greenback, while US indexes closed at all-time highs. Government bond yields maintained the positive tone, and settled near the upper end of their weekly range, also reflecting a better market mood.
MarketsLife Style Extra

FOREX-U.S. dollar posts second week of gains ahead of Fed meeting

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar on Friday notched a second week of gains after a volatile. few days when currencies moved with shifting risk appetite, with the market's focus now on next week's. Federal Reserve meeting. Some analysts wondered, though, whether the dollar's recent rally may...
Marketsomahanews.net

Gold falls as U.S. stock indexes rise

CHICAGO, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Friday as the U.S. stock indexes rose. The most active gold contract for August delivery fell 3.6 U.S. dollars, or 0.2 percent, to close at 1,801.8 dollars per ounce. Investors' appetite...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Heads For First Weekly Dip On Dollar Strength

Gold prices eased on Friday and were on track for their first weekly decline in five as a stronger dollar made bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies. Lower U.S. bond yields and COVID-related worries helped cap losses to some extent. Spot gold dipped half a percent to $1,798.55...

Comments / 0

Community Policy