Norwalk, CT

Fairbairn announces run for Norwalk Common Council, faces stiff competition

By Nancy Guenther Chapman
Nancy on Norwalk
 13 days ago
NORWALK, Conn. – Tyler Fairbairn, an East Norwalk parent and professional urban planner, has thrown his hat into the ring to represent District C on the Common Council. Fairbairn is one of four Democrats vying for District C’s two Council seats, according to District C Democrat Beth Siegelbaum. Incumbent Council member John Kydes is seeking reelection and Jen McMurrer, a newcomer like Fairbairn, is seeking an endorsement. Also in the mix is Jennifer McAllister, Siegelbaum said.

