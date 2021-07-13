Fairbairn announces run for Norwalk Common Council, faces stiff competition

Jennifer McMurrer is an East Norwalk resident running as a new contender for Common Council in District C. Foremost, she is in favor of fiscal responsibility and transparency on all levels of government while promoting quality of life for everyone. She wants to help position the City of Norwalk to develop more walkable, biker friendly, and green space for everyone to use. She also wants to help Norwalk provide more affordable programs for all children after school and during the summer months.