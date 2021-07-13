Cruelty Squad Review

This week Greg finally reclaims his time to talk about Luigi's Mansion (3DS). James then wraps up his thoughts on Ys IX, which he enjoyed despite its issues, and waxes nostalgic about Where's Waldo while discussing Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective. Meanwhile, Jon - who reads books and is definitely more cultured than the rest of the podcast - briefly discusses Bioshock 2, which leads into a discussion of Jason Schreier's new book "Press Reset: Ruin and Recovery in the Video Game Industry". Spoiler: the game industry is cutthroat and not for the faint of heart. Guillaume then attempts to be timely yet vintage by talking about The World Ends With You (DS), using his save file from 2007 because why not.