Cruelty Squad Review
I’ve tied myself into critical knots thinking about Cruelty Squad, a hybrid FPS/immersive sim which looks like a playable migraine and sounds like capitalism’s death-rattle. It’s an oblique and surreal experience designed specifically to push buttons in you that you didn’t know existed to be pushed, and it’s undoubtedly one of the most fascinating games to release this year. Yet while I appreciated much of what Cruelty Squad does, I can’t say that I really enjoyed playing it. But then, maybe that’s the point? Argh.bit-tech.net
