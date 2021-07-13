Cancel
Sam's Club Unveils Pilot Where Shoppers Scan Purchases and Have Items Shipped Home

By Melissa Repko, CNBC
Cover picture for the articleSam's Club announced it is testing a new app-based feature, Scan & Ship, that allows people to use a smartphone to buy items in the club and send purchases directly to the home. It's another example of how the warehouse club is using digital approaches to stand out from competitors...

IN THIS ARTICLE
