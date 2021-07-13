Boris Johnson Dodges Question When Asked If He Would Take Knee In Support Of Abused Players
Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to answer whether he would take the knee in support of England players who were racially abused after their defeat in the Euros. In the wake of England’s loss against Italy, abuse has been directed at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after they missed their penalties. Fans, sportspeople and other celebrities have rallied behind them to offer support, with England captain Harry Kane calling the racists ‘vile’ and saying England doesn’t want them as supporters.www.unilad.co.uk
