Boris Johnson Dodges Question When Asked If He Would Take Knee In Support Of Abused Players

Boris Johnson has urged the public to strictly adhere to the Covid rules despite having attempted to dodge self-isolation through a new testing pilot scheme offered to ministers.The prime minister and Rishi Sunak have now agreed to self-isolate after coming into contact with Sajid Javid, amid outrage that government officials were given the choice to to avoid quarantine. Both men initially said they planned to take daily tests instead of self-isolating.“I really do urge everybody to stick with the programme and take the appropriate course of action when you’re asked to do so by NHS Test and Trace,” the prime minister, who will be isolating at Chequers, said.The chancellor said he recognised “that even the sense that the rules aren’t the same for everyone is wrong” and said he would be quarantining. Read More Boris Johnson pinged after contact with Covid-positive Sajid Javid - but exempt from self-isolationBoris Johnson’s Brexit chief to lay down ultimatum to Brussels over Northern IrelandMinisters to decide ‘very soon’ on extending vaccines to teenagers, Robert Jenrick says