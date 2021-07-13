Cancel
Del. Gearheart discusses post-census redrawings at Bluefield town hall meeting

By GREG JORDAN Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Delegate Marty Gearheart explains the various remappings that could happen to the state’s districts in the near future as a result of the 2020 census data. Staff photo by Greg Jordan

BLUEFIELD — How U.S. Census data could redraw southern West Virginia’s congressional and legislative boundaries was the topic Monday evening of a meeting for people interested in learning about the redistricting process

The West Virginia Constitution requires congressional and legislative boundary lines to be drawn every 10 years utilizing U.S. Census data to indicate changes in population, according to Delegate Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer. Once the Joint committee on Redistricting completes initial plans for new district lines, the House and Senate will generate the necessary reports and maps to draft a Redistricting Bill to be taken up during a to-be-announced special session.

Gearheart is a member of the joint committee along with Senator Chandler Swope, R-6th District. The meeting was conducted at Bluefield City Hall.

“The purpose of the town hall meeting is to allow the people in Mercer County to express their opinions with regard to the redistricting process and how they would like their legislative and congressional districts to look after the redistricting process,” Gearheart said.

At this time, there is not any data to work with other than the entire state population, he said after the meeting.

“What I am hearing is the factual matter that we have a population of about 1.79 million residents, and the delegate districts will have about 17,900 people plus or minus five percent,” Gearheart stated. “The senatorial districts are about three times that, and congressional districts, if you take 1.79 (million) and divide it in half, it’s about 875,000 per district. They will have to be changed to meet the census reports on population.”

West Virginia will lose one of its three congressional districts due to changes its population. The state will lose one congressperson, Gearheart said.

“Those three districts that we currently have on the map will be reduced to two,” he stated.

Legislative boundaries will be redistricted as well.

Across the state, there are currently 67 districts with delegates. After redistricting, all the districts will be single-delegate districts; so instead of the state being divided in 67 pieces, it will be divided into 100 pieces, Gearheart said. Each district will have its own delegate.

Mercer County, by its population, would “most likely” have more than one legislative district, Gearheart said. Population will determine how McDowell County, which has a lesser population, will be contained within a district or districts. The Legislature will determine during a special session how the new districts’ boundaries will be drawn.

“The census information will not be here until the end of September, so the committee will probably not meet until the end of October,” he said. “And once the committee does its work and has a bill or map to submit for consideration by the Legislature, the governor will call a special session, and the Legislature will consider and debate it and vote on it.”

The Joint Committee on Redistricting will host 12 in-person public hearings and three virtual public hearings, with each taking place from 6 to 8 p.m.

One will be held July 29 at Chief Logan State Park in Logan County. There will be one at Tamarack in Beckley on Aug. 3, and one Aug. 4 at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center. The dates of the virtual meetings will be announced at a later date.

“The closest one (to Mercer County) is Tamarack. But there are others in Logan, Summersville,” Gearheart stated.

Gearheart invited members of the public to speak, but nobody chose to do so at Monday’s meeting.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

